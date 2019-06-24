Tite praises creative and clinical Brazil against Peru

Brazil coach Tite praised his team's effectiveness as they stormed into the Copa America quarter-finals as Group A winners, following a 5-0 thrashing of Peru yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The hosts had been jeered by their own fans in their opening two matches - a 3-0 win over Bolivia and a 0-0 draw with Venezuela - but it was all cheers in Salvador as they secured top spot.

"We were creative, precise, clinical and effective," said Tite.

"It was one of the best" matches during his reign in terms of keeping the ball and getting in behind the defence, he added.

The 58-year-old recognised that it was the Selecao's fast start that made the difference, having taken the lead after just 12 minutes through Casemiro.

Said Tite: "Since we scored in the first half, we had to maintain that tempo.

"We kept the same attitude and we were still creating chances in the 47th minute of the second half."

Goals by Roberto Firmino and Everton rendered the contest over by half-time.

A Dani Alves strike early in the second half piled more misery on Peru and, even after Willian scored in the last minute, there was still time for more.

Gabriel Jesus won a stoppage-time penalty, but Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made amends for giving it away by saving Jesus' spot-kick.

Captain Alves, who announced his decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain after the match, said Brazil have improved with every match.

Gremio winger Everton Soares, 23, was named the Man of the Match after being handed his first start of the tournament.

He is likely to stay in the starting XI for the quarter-final at his club's home ground on Friday morning.

Said Everton: "I am particularly happy.

"Going back there with the national team, I know every square metre of that place."

In the other Group A match, Venezuela also reached the quarter-finals after leapfrogging Peru with a 3-1 win over Bolivia.