Tite's approach breathes new life into Brazil

If anything summed up Brazil's new approach under coach Tite, it was his celebration of the fact that they committed only eight fouls in Sunday's 3-0 friendly win over Austria.

At the last two World Cups, Brazil have veered away from the great, attacking traditions that used to make them the team that everyone wanted to watch.

The 2010 side, under Dunga, was packed with midfield spoilers and looked to catch opponents on the counter-attack, or from set pieces.

They lost in the quarter-finals.

Four years later, playing as hosts under Luiz Felipe Scolari, Brazil were overly dependent on Neymar as they muddled their way through to the semi-finals before losing 7-1 to Germany, when he was injured.

Those teams had one thing in common: they used repetitive fouling in midfield to break up the opposition's attacks.

For Tite, however, fouling opponents means his team have wasted a chance to win back possession and start a new attack.

"Eight fouls - that shows that we use aggressive marking to try and win the ball and then come out playing," he said after Sunday's game, the last before their opening Group E game against Switzerland on Monday morning (Singapore time).

Under Tite, Brazil have regained the swagger that has been missing from recent World Cup squads.

Sunday's match suggested that Brazil could start the World Cup with the fantastic four of Philippe Coutinho, Willian, Gabriel Jesus and Neymar.

The quartet, starting together for the first time, worked superbly in tough conditions to break down an Austria side which had beaten Germany only a week earlier.

"When you are always exchanging passes and moving the ball around, it wears the other team down," said Tite.

"Sixty per cent of our goals are scored in the second half."