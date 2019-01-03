Title race will go down to the wire: Aguero

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has scored in his last six English Premier League home matches against Liverpool.

Despite Liverpool opening a seven-point gap to Manchester City, which could be extended to 10 points by tomorrow morning (Singapore time), Sergio Aguero believes the English Premier League title race will go down to the wire.

Speaking ahead of his side's crucial home clash against the Reds at the Etihad tomorrow morning, the Argentinian told City's website that Liverpool's impressive season comes as no surprise to him.

MAN CITY LIVERPOOL

"Liverpool's growth as a team can be tracked from a few years back," said the City striker, who has scored in all of his six EPL home games against the Reds.

"Their showing in the Champions League (last season) was a testament of that, and they are performing very well this Premier League season.

"But our focus should be on our own game. We are confident in our playing style and we believe it's the most effective to lead us to victory...

"December didn't pan out the way we wanted it to and now we've got more ground to make up so, yes, that makes the game even more important.

"But we are only in January and there are still plenty of Premier League games ahead of us and, from the looks of it, there are three or four teams angling to win the title. It's going to come down to the wire."

City won the corresponding fixture 5-0 in September 2017, but then lost their next three meetings with the Reds last season. The Citizens snapped that run with a 0-0 draw at Anfield last October.

City midfielder Bernardo Silva, however, believes his side should have won their last two clashes with Liverpool - last season's Champions League quarter-final, second leg and this season's league clash.

Said the Portuguese: "Last season, we beat them at home, we lost there in the Premier League and Champions League - in the first game (in Champions League) they were better than us.

"The second game I thought we were better than them, but because of a lot of things we don't control, we lost that game.

"This season, we could have beaten them, we could have won there, (but) we missed a penalty at the end of the game."

The 24-year-old also suggested that his team's title defence could be over if they don't get all three points at the Etihad.

He said: "We know the pressure is a little bit more on us.

"Because if we don't win, it will be very difficult to go after them.

"We know we are seven points behind and if we win it will be only four. Seven or four is very different, but we'll put some pressure into them."

Silva's fellow midfielder Ilkay Guendogan believes the key to beating the Reds will be stopping their prolific front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

He told German news agency SID: "We have to be more settled in defence and attack more aggressively. Sometimes we made it too easy for our opponents to get through and we left them too many open spaces.

"Against Liverpool it's an extremely exciting game and a very big challenge against their three men up front. If we can (contain them) better, then we'll win. Up front, we always have the quality to score."