Torreira aims to give Brazil a torrid time

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

URUGUAY v BRAZIL

(Tomorrow, 4am, Emirates Stadium, London)

Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira has warned Brazil that his side plan to build on their impressive World Cup campaign by claiming a famous win against their South American rivals tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Brazil are unbeaten in their last nine meetings with Uruguay, who haven't beaten the five-time world champions since 2001.

Uruguay, twice crowned world champions, have a rich history of providing some of the game's finest players, but their lack of success against the Selecao is a source of frustration.

The chance to upset their illustrious opponents at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium ensures Torreira and his teammates will treat the clash as more than just a friendly.

It will be especially meaningful for Arsenal star Torreira, who has made a positive impression on his English Premier League club since arriving from Sampdoria in the close-season.

"It will be an awesome game. It's a friendly but it's still such an important game," Torreira said.

"We want the result to go our way, but the important thing is that the team look good and it feels like we are continuing to grow. We've got to maintain our composure as a product of the coaching and show our team's progress. The clash with Brazil should be a great match."

Uruguay should be able to call on their strike force of Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani and Barcelona's Luis Suarez for a star-studded fixture also featuring Brazil forward Neymar.

Brazil coach Tite was forced into some late changes after Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho and Real Madrid pair Marcelo and Casemiro pulled out through injury.

Tite called up Barcelona midfielder Rafinha Alcantara to replace Casemiro.

He also added Beijing Guo'an midfielder Renato Augusto and Juventus fullback Alex Sandro.

Brazil, building towards hosting the Copa America next year, will play Uruguay before taking on Cameroon in Milton Keynes four days later.

It will be their last two matches of the year, having recorded four straight friendly victories since exiting the World Cup at the quarter-final stage, beaten 2-1 by Belgium.

Uruguay also reached the World Cup quarter-finals, losing to eventual winners France and Torreira is confident Oscar Tabarez's side are heading in the right direction as they aim to win the Copa America.

"We were knocked out by the World Cup champions and a very good side, but it was a World Cup with a lot of similar teams with not much between them," he said.

"Eventually, I suppose I am going to be very satisfied with how we did because we made it to the quarter-finals and lost to the champions."

Torreira's tough-tackling style makes him a key figure in Arsenal's recent revival and he will be crucial for Uruguay if they are to subdue Brazil.

"They didn't do brilliantly at the World Cup, but they're a team that are always good to watch with players who know how to play nice football.

"I haven't had to face Neymar yet but he's obviously a fantastic player who is great to watch and every time he has the ball, you feel he is about to do something magnificent."- AFP