Torres joins J-League strugglers Sagan Tosu

Former Spain striker Fernando Torres has announced that he is joining Japanese top-flight side Sagan Tosu on a free transfer after leaving Atletico Madrid last month.

"We have had offers from every continent. My new team will be Sagan Tosu of Japan," the 34-year-old said at an event at the gym he owns in Madrid yesterday.

"I have had offers from France, Germany and even one from Spain, but at no point did I ever think about going to another European team.

"I wanted a new challenge in a completely different place."

Torres, who spent the bulk of his career with boyhood club Atletico across two spells, has also played for Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan and won the World Cup and two European Championship titles with Spain.