Torres presents a striking option for City

Ferran Torres. PHOTO: REUTER
May 18, 2021 06:00 am

Manchester City winger Ferran Torres, who grabbed a hat-trick  in last week’s 4-3 win at Newcastle United, has provided a  ready-made solution up front  when Sergio Aguero leaves at  the end of the season.

City boss Pep Guardiola admitted after the seven-goal thriller  at St James’ Park that he might  consider assigning the striker’s  role to the 21-year-old Spaniard,  who has racked up13 goals in all  competitions this season.

BRIGHTON MAN CITY

“He is a good finisher, has pace  and quality and decision making  is always good,” said Guardiola  yesterday. “There’s three games  left, we use him in that position  because for quite long periods,  Sergio and Gabriel (Jesus) were  injured and some games we  needed a proper striker.

“We used him and he played  well. His position is a winger but  it’s an alternative we have. He  can play both sides and in the  middle; we have players who  can play in different positions.”  

Guardiola added that midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has  returned to training for the English Premier League champions,  after recovering from a muscle  injury that sidelined him for  their last two games.

 He is available for their trip to  Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow morning (Singapore time),  as Guardiola looks to assess his  match fitness ahead of the May  29 Champions League final  against Chelsea. – REUTERS

Chelsea seek a swift recovery from back-to-back losses: Richard Buxton
Chelsea seek a swift recovery

