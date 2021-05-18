Torres presents a striking option for City

Manchester City winger Ferran Torres, who grabbed a hat-trick in last week’s 4-3 win at Newcastle United, has provided a ready-made solution up front when Sergio Aguero leaves at the end of the season.

City boss Pep Guardiola admitted after the seven-goal thriller at St James’ Park that he might consider assigning the striker’s role to the 21-year-old Spaniard, who has racked up13 goals in all competitions this season.

“He is a good finisher, has pace and quality and decision making is always good,” said Guardiola yesterday. “There’s three games left, we use him in that position because for quite long periods, Sergio and Gabriel (Jesus) were injured and some games we needed a proper striker.

“We used him and he played well. His position is a winger but it’s an alternative we have. He can play both sides and in the middle; we have players who can play in different positions.”

Guardiola added that midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has returned to training for the English Premier League champions, after recovering from a muscle injury that sidelined him for their last two games.