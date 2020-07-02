Tottenham don't need huge investment, says Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur's squad do not need huge investment according to manager Jose Mourinho, despite looking like they will miss out on next season's Champions League.

Ahead of their English Premier League trip to Sheffield United, Tottenham are in seventh spot, nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who hosted West Ham Unitedthis morning. Spurs are also seven points behind Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

SHEFFIELD UNITED TOTTENHAM

Asked if missing out on the Champions League could impact on Spurs' close season squad-strengthening, Mourinho said: "A team that qualifies or doesn't qualify for the Champions League, it makes a difference to their economical situation.

"That's easy to understand and easy to accept. The two good things are that (chairman, Daniel) Mr Levy wants what I want. He wants what the fans want, which is to win football matches and to try to win trophies. So that's one good thing.

"The second good thing is that we don't need much. We don't need many players. We don't need huge investment. That's not our profile as a club. With or without Covid-19, with or without Champions League, we will manage to improve our squad which is what we want."

Defender Jan Vertonghen looks set to leave once the season is concluded, but Mourinho believes Eric Dier will stay.

Spurs need a win at Bramall Lane to give them hope of catching the teams above them, and they will be boosted by a sharper Harry Kane, who scored his first goal of an injury-hit year in the 2-0 win over West Ham.