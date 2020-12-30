Football

Tottenham-Fulham match called off due to virus

Jose Mourinho
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho was frustrated by the late announcement of the postponement of the clash against Fulham.AFP

Fixture is the third English Premier League match this season to be affected by Covid-19 and the second this week

Dec 30, 2020 11:41 pm

Fulham’s English Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur that was scheduled to kick off on Thursday morning (Dec 31, Singapore time) has been called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the west London club, Spurs said.

“The Premier League informed us of the decision this afternoon, with Fulham having requested the postponement on the grounds of the number of Covid-19 positive cases among their players and staff,” Spurs said in a statement.

“Details of a new date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.”

The match is the third in the English top flight to be postponed due to Covid-19 cases after Newcastle United’s trip to Aston Villa earlier this month was called off, as was Tuesday morning’s match between Everton and Manchester City.

Both Newcastle and City reported Covid-19 outbreaks at their clubs, which forced them to lodge a request with the EPL.

Four hours before the game was scheduled to kick off, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said he was still in the dark regarding the status of the match.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has been in scintillating form this season, contributing 13 goals and seven assists in 19 matches in all competitions.
Football

Son wants to end career at Spurs, says Mourinho

Related Stories

Mourinho plays down Spurs expectations, questions Liverpool’s injury crisis

Klopp impressed with Mourinho turning Spurs into ‘results machine’

Harry Kane to miss LASK Linz tie, but fit for Arsenal: Jose Mourinho

“Match at 6 pm... We still don’t know if we play. Best league in the world,” he wrote on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the EPL said 18 individuals had tested positive for the coronavirus, the most in a week this season, with bottom side Sheffield United also reporting a number of fresh cases in their camp.

However, the Blades’ match at Burnley on Tuesday went ahead with only the players testing positive going into self-isolation.– REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

tottenham hotspurFULHAMenglish premier leaguecovid-19