Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris suffers horror elbow injury

Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris suffered a dislocated elbow in conceding the opening goal as Spurs' miserable week continued with a 3-0 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday.

Lloris was at fault for dropping a simple cross in the box before falling backwards as Neal Maupay headed into an empty net after three minutes.

Screaming in agony, Lloris was given oxygen and morphine as he was carried from the field before being taken to hospital. Spurs later said he suffered a dislocated elbow. - AFP