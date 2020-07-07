Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho bites back at Arsenal over tweet

Jose Mourinho hit back at Arsenal's ridicule of Tottenham Hotspur's defeat at Sheffield United on social media, saying "you only enjoy the problems of others when you are also in trouble".

Spurs' 3-1 loss at Bramall Lane last Thursday came days after Arsenal had beaten Sheffield United 2-1 to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

The Gunners poked fun at their north London rivals on Facebook when they posted highlights of that win with the caption: "It's not easy beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane."

A run of three straight league wins has taken seventh-placed Arsenal four points clear of Tottenham, who hosted Everton this morning.

The two sides meet in a North London Derby on Sunday and Mourinho is hoping to take revenge on the field.

"If they were top of the league or fighting for top four in a really good moment, they wouldn't enjoy the problems of others," said Mourinho.

" You only enjoy the problems of others when you are also in trouble.

"In the end, it says more about them. They don't have much to celebrate, they have to get every opportunity to do it. They are in a very similar situation to us in the table.

"I don't like to connect the club with some post or tweet... I don't believe it was (Arsenal manager Mikel) Arteta that posted, I don't believe it was (Granit) Xhaka or another captain that did it.

"It was probably some guy that was working from home for three months. No problem for the home game, we will be waiting for them."

OUTDOING ARSENAL

Both north London rivals have a mountain to climb to force themselves into the top four or even claim a return to the Champions League via a fifth-placed finish should Manchester City's two-season ban from European competition be upheld on appeal.

Spurs have finished above Arsenal in the table for the past three seasons after a 22-year run without doing so.

Mourinho said that finishing above the Gunners would be nice, but should not be Tottenham's main aim.

"Yes, I would like to finish in a better position in the table than them," the Portuguese said.