Tottenham Hotspur can win EPL title next season: Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur's new manager Jose Mourinho said at his first press conference yesterday that the north London club can win the English Premier League next season.

With last season's Champions League finalists languishing in 14th place ahead of tomorrow's clash at West Ham United, Mourinho said the title was out of the realms of possibility this season, but not in 2020/21.

Said the former Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Inter Milan boss: "We can't win the Premier League this season. Next season, I'm not saying we will win it, but we can win it."

The Portuguese returns to club management 11 months after being sacked by United, where he made a poor start to last season and was criticised by fans and pundits for playing dull, defence-minded football.

"I'm not going to make the same mistakes. I'm going to make new mistakes. I'm going to be stronger," Mourinho said.

"From an emotional point of view, I'm relaxed, motivated and ready, and I think the players felt that these two days.

"I'm ready and I'm here to support them.

"In life, you go through periods like this, where it's not about myself, it's about my players and my club."

Mourinho, who proclaimed himself The Special One when he was unveiled as Chelsea manager in 2004, yesterday tried to portray himself as The Humble One.

He said: "I was always humble. The problem was that you didn't understand that.

"I was always humble, but it was in my way.

"I am humble enough to analyse my career, and the problems. There was no one else to blame... I went really deep in that analysis."

The 56-year-old also said he did not need to sign any players during the January transfer window, highlighting that he felt lucky to be "gifted" with the players in Spurs' ranks - some of whom he previously tried to sign.

Said Mourinho: "The best gift are the players who are here. I don't need new players.

"I just need to get to know these ones better.

"I know them well, but you never know them well enough until you meet them.

"I told the players I came here because of them. I tried to buy some for different clubs and some I didn't even try because you know how difficult it was."