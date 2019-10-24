Tottenham Hotspur eye Liverpool's scalp after thrashing Red Star

Harry Kane (right) scoring Tottenham Hotspur's first goal in their 5-0 mauling of Red Star Belgrade.

Tottenham Hotspur's 5-0 Champions League mauling of Red Star Belgrade will count for little unless they use it as a catalyst to turn around their miserable English Premier League form, said Harry Kane.

Yesterday morning's (Singapore time) home win against the Serbian champions revives the London side's hopes of European progress, after a humiliating 7-2 home defeat by Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Tottenham, who reached last season's Champions League final, are second in Group B with four points after three matches, five adrift of leaders Bayern.

Kane, who scored twice against Red Star, hopes Spurs will take the momentum from the win into their match against EPL leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Monday morning.

He said: "At home, we were expected to win this game, so we can't get too carried away. We have to stay focused and take the positives into the Premier League.

"It is exactly what we needed, a great performance, a lot of energy, plenty of goals, a clean sheet - a perfect night.

"But it doesn't stop here... We have got a very tough game on Sunday, so I hope we can take momentum into that."

Spurs have won just three of their nine league games this season and are in seventh place, five points off the top four, after some patchy performances.

Erik Lamela, who also found the net against Red Star, said confidence has been restored in Spurs' ranks, adding that he believes his side can end the Reds' unbeaten league run.

He said: "We won and it's really important for our confidence... I think we are going to do well this season. The feeling is good now.

"It's a tough game at Anfield. But I trust this team. I am more than confident on Sunday.

"We are going there to win the game."

Son Heung Min grabbed Spurs' other two goals and ex-Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas said the South Korean has been his side's best player for the past two years.

The ex-England man said on BT Sport: "The Ballon d'Or nomination, he's fully earned that, he warrants to be among the top players in Europe.

"For a couple of years, he's been Spurs' best player, and I think tonight's performance was another example of that.

"He takes the game by the scruff of the neck, he leads by example, he delivers by scoring goals."

Andy Townsend, meanwhile, felt that Dele Alli was the spark that helped Spurs to just their second win in their last eight matches in all competitions.

CATALYST

The ex-Chelsea and Ireland midfielder said on the BBC: "I think the catalyst for tonight was a fit and lean-looking Dele Alli.

"When he runs beyond Harry Kane and provides other options for the centre-forward to drop in and collect the ball and feed wide men and use his footballing intelligence... it makes such a difference to their team.

"I think this season, when (Christian) Eriksen has played, he has not looked at it at all.

"We are used to getting a performance out of Son and we have seen another one tonight, but if he doesn't step up, then sometimes Harry Kane can look a little bit predictable.

"He's not the quickest, and so he needs that variation around him to be at his very best."

Alli, meanwhile, said that the doom and gloom that has surrounded Spurs this season has been overblown.

Said the midfielder: "When things are not going our way, it is easy for people to try and get at the manager, but we need to look at ourselves as players...

"It is strange because since we have been together here, we probably have not been through this situation, but I do not think it is that much of a big deal.

"It is a new experience for a lot of us here, that is probably why the reaction has been (like this). People are making a bigger deal out of it than maybe what it actually is."

However, former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson said on Sky Sports that problems persist at his old club.

On Mauricio Pochettino's reaction to Spurs' goals, Robinson said: "It was very subdued tonight. Especially when the first two goals went in.

"There was no real emotion, which sometimes you see from him and sometimes you don't. He was a lot more guarded...

"So don't for one minute think all is rosy. It's not a happy camp, but that will go a long way in putting things right."