Tottenham Hotspur have 'huge limitations' in midfield: Jermaine Jenas

Former Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas says he sees " huge limitations" in his former team's engine room.

The 36-year-old made the comments after Jose Mourinho had won his fourth English Premier League match since taking over at Spurs last month.

Tottenham needed an added-time goal by Jan Vertonghen to see off Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, despite Mourinho's men being under the cosh for most of the match.

A superb Lucas Moura solo goal gave the visitors an eighth-minute lead but, by the time Adama Traore equalised in the second half, it was Wolves who were in the ascendancy.

After the match, Wolves captain Conor Coady told the BBC: "I'm distraught. I thought we were fantastic.

"We nullified them. We've got to manage the game better.

"We dominated them from start to finish."

Despite Spurs moving up to fifth in the EPL, Mourinho seemed to admit as much, saying: "It's one of these victories where quality is not enough."

Jenas highlighted that Spurs' midfield pairing of Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko - who have started their last three matches - lack of quality on the ball.

He wrote in his BBC column: "I see huge limitations when I look at Tottenham's midfield at the moment.

"Against Wolves... they went long periods without having proper possession, or the ability to control the game that comes with it.

"Part of the problem was pairing Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko together because they are just not good enough on the ball.

"They do not have enough guile or finesse, and if you press them, like Wolves did, they will probably give the ball away more often than not.

"When that happens, you are unable to dictate the tempo of the game and you are going to concede goals...

"I don't think Mourinho knows his first-choice midfield pairing yet, because he has tried several different combinations already."