Tottenham Hotspur sign ex-England goalkeeper Joe Hart

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Joe Hart on a free transfer, with the former England and Manchester City goalkeeper signing a two-year contract, the English Premier League club said yesterday.

The 33-year-old left Burnley at the end of his previous contract in June, having made three appearances in all competitions last season after he found himself behind compatriot Nick Pope in the pecking order.

Hart, who was capped 75 times by England, will compete with first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and Paulo Gazzaniga at Spurs.

Hart won the league twice with Manchester City but lost his place in the team after the appointment of manager Pep Guardiola in 2016.

He later had loan spells at Italian side Torino and West Ham United before signing permanently for Burnley in 2018.