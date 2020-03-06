Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier in dire straits

Eric Dier consoling Gedson Fernandes, who missed his penalty in the shoot-out as Tottenham Hotspur were eliminated from the FA Cup by Norwich.

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier is set to face an FA charge, after he was involved in a confrontation with a fan.

The incident happened after Spurs' 3-2 penalty shoot-out defeat by Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The England international, who scored his spot-kick in the shoot-out after the match ended 1-1, appeared to be upset at something said after the game and climbed into the stands.

Video footage showed Dier climbing over seats and confronting a home fan before he was restrained by security guards and other fans. He was eventually led away.

It is believed his brother was in the section where the incident happened and Dier could be heard saying "he's my brother" in video footage posted on social media.

BIG MISTAKE

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O'Hara said he understood Dier's reaction, but felt he made a "big mistake" in being embroiled in an altercation with one of his own supporters.

"Dier has made a big, big mistake," O'Hara said on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast show.

"The problem he's got now is that's going to stick with him, that's what the Spurs fans are going to remember.

"I can understand it because it's family... your emotions can get the better of you.

"But you can't go marauding through the crowd... he's in a Tottenham shirt... it just looks terrible for him. We're all emotional... But what you can't do is react. He just has to try and compose himself."

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said he had sympathy for Dier, but his actions were wrong.

"Eric did what we professionals cannot do, but probably every one of us would do," the Portuguese said after his side's fourth successive defeat.

"This person insulted Eric, the younger brother was not happy with the situation and Eric was not happy. But we, as professionals, cannot do what he did.

"But I repeat, probably everyone of us would do," before adding "I am with the player and I understand the player."

Asked if Tottenham would discipline the 26-year-old, Mourinho said: "If the club do that, I will not agree."

Sky Sports said reports on social media suggested Dier had chosen to enter the crowd after Gedson Fernandes - who missed his penalty in the shoot-out - was racially abused.

Dier, who can play in defence and midfield, is likely to face disciplinary action.

It is another worry for Mourinho, whose side are unravelling after an initial revival when the 57-year-old replaced Mauricio Pochettino.

In two weeks, the north London side have lost to RB Leipzig in the Champions League, Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League before yesterday's defeat in the FA Cup.

DEPLETED SQUAD

Tottenham, who are in seventh place in the EPL, travel to Burnley on Sunday morning (Singapore time) with a depleted squad.

With his leading strikers Harry Kane and Son Heung Min and midfielder Moussa Sissoko still missing with injuries, Tottenham are fully stretched and Mourinho again said some of his players were exhausted.

"It's too much for Steven Bergwijn to play so many minutes like he is doing," he said.

"I prefer to call Lucas (Moura) a hero, he is playing every minute of every game in every position. Harry Winks was completely dead. He's started 11-12 games in a row, we had many, many players in trouble."

