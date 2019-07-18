Tottenham Hotspur's stars in squad for ICC Singapore

Dele Alli (left) and Harry Kane will headline the Tottenham Hotspur squad who are in Singapore for the International Champions Cup.

Good news for fans of Tottenham Hotspur.

The club confirmed last night that star players such as Harry Kane, Son Heung Min, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen are in the squad heading to Asia for the International Champions Cup.

They are expected to land in Singapore this morning.

Mauricio Pochettino's men will face Juventus at the National Stadium on Sunday, before taking on Manchester United in Shanghai next Thursday.

Fans in Singapore could get a first look at how new record signing Tanguy Ndombele will fit into the team.

Spurs had paid Lyon 60 million euros (S$91.5 million) for the 22-year-old French midfielder, with potential incentives amounting to 10 million euros.

The fee eclipsed the London club's record of £42 million (S$71m) for Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez in 2017.

But Sanchez will be among the notable absentees, along with Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Serge Aurier, Victor Wanyama, Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose.

Dier and Davies are injured, while Rose has been granted time off to explore prospective opportunities with a new club, said the Spurs website.

Aurier, Sanchez and Wanyama will return to London next week for pre-season training, following their international exertions.

Fullbacks Trippier and Rose are reportedly close to exits.

Trippier is on the verge of joining Atletico Madrid, reported the Spanish and British media on Tuesday.

The Daily Telegraph said Trippier, 28, has travelled to the Spanish capital ahead of a move worth £20 million.

TRIPPIER TO ATLETICO

Spanish daily Marca said Atletico, who finished runners-up in La Liga last season, have turned to Trippier after failing to sign Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo from Barcelona.

A source from Atletico told Reuters that negotiations were ongoing with Tottenham.

Trippier was part of the England side that reached the last four of last year's World Cup, scoring from a free-kick in their 2-1 semi-final loss to Croatia.

SPURS SQUAD FOR ICC SINGAPORE

GOALKEEPERS: Hugo Lloris, Paulo Gazzaniga, Jonathan de Bie, Alfie Whiteman

DEFENDERS: Juan Foyth, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Kyle Walker-Peters, Brooklyn Lyons-Foster, Japhet Tanganga

MIDFIELDERS: Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, Oliver Skipp, Anthony Georgiou, George Marsh, Jack Roles, Harvey White, Jamie Bowden, Erik Lamela, Christian Eriksen

ATTACKERS: Harry Kane, Son Heung Min, Lucas Moura, Troy Parrott