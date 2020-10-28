Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho shares credit for Kane-Son partnership

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have formed the English Premier League's most potent partnership under Jose Mourinho this season, but the Portuguese manager said some of the credit has to go to his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino.

Son scored his eighth goal of the season in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 1-0 win at Burnley after Kane had headed an Erik Lamela corner into his path. Spurs are fifth, two points behind leaders Everton, and lead the league in scoring with 16 goals.

It was the ninth goal the pair had combined for this season and their 29th in the EPL, second only to the former Chelsea partnership of Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba (36).

"It is an understanding that comes from Mauricio's time," Mourinho said.

"I don't want all the credit, let's share with Mauricio. They play together for a long time, probably a different way because Harry is not always a No. 9 now.