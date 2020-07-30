Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho takes aim at United’s penalty record

Jose Mourinho aimed a sly dig at his former club Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes, with the Tottenham Hotspur manager referencing the amount of penalties the Portuguese talisman had taken since arriving in England.

United broke the English Premier League record (14) for the most spot-kicks won in a single season, with Fernandes netting six in all competitions since his move from Sporting Lisbon in January.

Fernandes, 25, has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in a mere 14 EPL appearances, helping United secure a Champions League spot via a third-placed finish.

"Bruno came in, he was fit, played very well and improved the United team," Mourinho told Portuguese newspaper Record.

"He also proved to be a great penalty-taker, one of the best in the world, because he had about 20 to score!"

It was not the first time Mourinho has talked about United's penalty record. Earlier this month, when asked to compare United's attack with Tottenham's, he said: "United's 13 penalties is a help. It's a help!"