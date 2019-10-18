Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino rejects calls for overhaul

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he resists the urge to make wholesale changes to their squad in the January transfer window, as his players have the quality to overcome a poor run of form in the English Premier League.

Spurs, who finished fourth last season, have lost three of their eight matches to sit ninth in the table.

"I am going to stick with my players. I know they have the quality," said Pochettino ahead of tomorrow's home match against Watford.