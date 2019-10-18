Football

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino rejects calls for overhaul

Oct 18, 2019 06:00 am

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he resists the urge to make wholesale changes to their squad in the January transfer window, as his players have the quality to overcome a poor run of form in the English Premier League.

Spurs, who finished fourth last season, have lost three of their eight matches to sit ninth in the table.

"I am going to stick with my players. I know they have the quality," said Pochettino ahead of tomorrow's home match against Watford.

Hugo Lloris is out, but Ryan Sessegnon is in contention for his debut since joining from Fulham. - REUTERS

