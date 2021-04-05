Tottenham miss chance to go 4th after slip-up against Newcastle

Newcastle United's persistence was rewarded five minutes from time, when Joe Willock (far left) smashed in the equaliser against Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur missed an opportunity to move provisionally up to fourth in the English Premier League standings after Newcastle United held the north London side to a 2-2 draw at St James' Park last night.

Newcastle took the lead just before the half-hour mark when sustained pressure high up the pitch allowed them to win the ball back and Sean Longstaff found Joelinton in space at the far post for the Brazilian to fire home.

EPL NEWCASTLE UNITED TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2 2 (Joelinton 28, Joe Willock 85) (Harry Kane 30, 34)

However, the hosts' lead lasted barely 90 seconds when Spurs hit back as Harry Kane capitalised on a ricochet from Giovani Lo Celso's pass and tapped into an empty net.

Kane doubled the lead four minutes later when he peeled off his marker to receive Tanguy Ndombele's through-ball before firing into the far corner.

Newcastle took the initiative in the second half and were finally rewarded for their perseverance late in the game when Arsenal loanee Joe Willock pounced on a rebound at the back post after Spurs failed to clear Joelinton's header.

Willock, who came on in the 79th minute, said: "I'm an Arsenal player so it does makes it a bit sweeter.

"(Manager Steve Bruce) told me to come on, run around and get in the box to try and score goals. I'm happy I was able to do that."

SURVIVAL

Newcastle gained a crucial point in their battle for survival, while the result leaves Spurs in fifth place with 49 points, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

West Ham United can go above their London rivals, however, if they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho said his side created instability, which caused victory to slip out of their grasp.

He told Spurs TV: "Even with us dominating the game, even with the chance to score a third goal and kill it, we always manage to create some instability to ourselves with mistakes.