Tottenham must adapt quickly to playing without fans: Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho believes his Tottenham Hotspur side must adapt quickly to the "new reality" of playing matches without any fans when they resume their English Premier League campaign against Manchester United on Saturday morning (Singapore time).

Spurs faced Norwich City in a friendly with no spectators at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Friday, with all remaining EPL matches set to be played behind closed doors as a health measure in response to the Covid-19 pandemic that led the English top flight to suspend play since March.

"It was a good training session," Mourinho told the club's website following a match divided into four periods of 30 minutes to give more players the chance of meaningful game time.

"We needed minutes, we needed to know the feeling of playing here without our supporters and to have this training session with another Premier League team is the best thing," the Portuguese boss explained.

"We have to adapt to this new reality, which is what we tried to do, to have a feeling of playing with an empty stadium.