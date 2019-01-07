Tottenham my first ‘proper test’: Solskjaer

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku scores for the third consecutive game during the win against Reading.

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted after winning his fifth straight match that his first "proper test" will be against Tottenham Hotspur next Monday morning (Singapore time).

Solskjaer continued his 100 per cent record with a 2-0 FA Cup win against Reading at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Norwegian had previously overseen victories over Cardiff City (5-1), Huddersfield Town (3-1), Bournemouth (4-1) and Newcastle United (2-0).

Next up for his charges are third-placed Spurs in the English Premier League, prompting Solskjaer to say: "Spurs away at Wembley - that's a proper test.

"We are looking forward to that one because that'll give me more of a reference on where we are against the top boys.

"We are not happy talking about fourth, fifth or sixth. In a year or two, the club needs to move on and move up the table."

United produced their least impressive performance under Solskjaer in their FA Cup third-round win against Reading as he made nine changes to the side that beat Newcastle.

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, handed his first start under the interim manager, took his chance with United's second goal just before half-time after Juan Mata's penalty put the hosts in front.

But it was an unconvincing display against a side second-last in the Championship.

"You can't ask for more than going through but the way we played wasn't the best," said Solskjaer, who matched Sir Matt Busby's record of winning his first five matches in charge.

"They controlled it in the first five minutes and we weren't up to speed.

"But we made nine changes, and they hadn't played together as a unit, so I made it hard for the boys. But we got the goals and managed to get through."

However, Lukaku believes the Red Devils are "back to ourselves" after their struggles under Jose Mourinho.

When asked if things are going well for him after scoring in his third consecutive match, the 25-year-old said: "Yeah, not only for me but for the rest of the team.

"I think we are back to ourselves and it's good to see the players enjoy (it) and winning games, which is the most important thing.

"We are Manchester United and we try to go out there and win every game."

Lukaku added that his boss, a consummate finisher during his playing days at Old Trafford, is helping him with his shooting.

He said: "He helps us a lot.

"In training when we do the finishing (drills), he helps us a lot - how to strike the ball, how to move away from the ball.

"And the way he wants us to play really benefits me because he wants me to be in a position where I want to be, so he understands what type of striker you are and he just plays to your strengths.

"Through the middle, just facing the goal at all times - he knows that I am dangerous in that manner but also helping the team off the ball and stuff like that."