Tottenham optimistic about bringing in new striker: Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (left) wants a backup striker for Harry Kane, who struggled with a hamstring injury last season.

Tottenham Hotspur are hopeful that they can sign a striker as a backup for Harry Kane before the transfer window closes on Oct 5, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday (Sept 30).

Kane, who struggled with a hamstring injury last season, was on the bench and came on late in Tuesday’s penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea that earned Tottenham a spot in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Spurs are already without Son Heung-min after the South Korean forward injured his hamstring in their 1-1 English Premier League draw with Newcastle United, while new loan signing Gareth Bale will not be match-fit before the October international break.

“I’m optimistic (of signing a new striker) but, more than that, I like the feeling that we’re trying everything to do it,” Mourinho said before Thursday’s Europa League play-off against Israel’s Maccabi Haifa.

“My club and structure are trying everything to do it. If we succeed, great, and, if we don’t, that’s football. Sonny of course is not playing tomorrow. He’s a doubt for Sunday (in the league against Manchester United), a big doubt. I don’t want to say he doesn’t play and then he does because my position is in doubt.”

Bale’s return to his former club from Real Madrid has cast doubts on the future of midfielder Dele Alli, who has lost his place in Mourinho’s side.

“I cannot confirm if Dele is playing or not. The only thing I can say is that he’s being very professional,” the Portuguese added.

“I have respect for him. Even yesterday he trained well and hard. He has the respect of his teammates.” – REUTERS