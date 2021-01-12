Tottenham to play Fulham instead of Aston Villa after Covid-19 woes

Tottenham Hotspur's English Premier League match against coronavirus-ravaged Aston Villa has been postponed, with Jose Mourinho's men instead set to face Fulham in a rearranged fixture on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

Fulham's match against Spurs on Dec 30 was itself postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak among Scott Parker's squad.

"Following Aston Villa's request to rearrange the fixture, and due to the number of players and staff who have either tested positive for Covid-19 or have been placed in isolation by the club, the Premier League had no other option than to reschedule the match," the Premier League said in a statement yesterday.

However, the solution at least eases the backlog for Spurs, who routed eighth-tier Marine 5-0 in the FA Cup yesterday morning.

Another clash with Fulham also needs to be rescheduled from the weekend that they face Manchester City in the League Cup final on April 25.

The Cottagers' game with Chelsea has been put back from Saturday to Sunday morning.