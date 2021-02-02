Tottenham striker Harry Kane can return in 2 weeks: Jose Mourinho

Harry Kane is "optimistic" he can return from his latest injury setback in just two weeks, according to Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho.

The Spurs striker was sorely missed during yesterday morning's (Singapore time) dismal 1-0 English Premier League defeat by lowly Brighton & Hove Albion after damaging both ankles in last week's 3-1 loss to champions Liverpool.

The England captain has undergone scans and, according to his manager, is upbeat about a swift recovery.

He will almost certainly miss home games against Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion, as well as the FA Cup fifth-round trip to Everton, but could be back to face league leaders Manchester City on Feb 14.

"The news is pretty good news," Mourinho said.

"I do not want to be super-optimistic, but Harry is optimistic. He has the experience of some injuries in ankles and, in Harry's mind, it is a couple of weeks, so let's see if he is right."

FLOPS

Spurs, who topped the table in December, have now won just two of their past nine league games and are six points adrift of the top four.

Mourinho admitted his "sad" flops "lacked energy" after their defeat by Brighton.

Forward Leandro Trossard netted in the first half at the Amex Stadium and the visitors lacked the quality to salvage an equaliser.

They are six points behind fourth-placed Leicester City, albeit with a game in hand, after only their second defeat in 10 away league games this season.

Mourinho conceded his players were feeling sorry for themselves and couldn't find the drive to rescue a point.

"We didn't start well. In the first half, I felt the team were probably too sad with the goal conceded and the situation," Mourinho said.