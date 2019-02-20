Tottenham to visit Singapore in July

Tottenham Hotspur's stars are set to strut their stuff at the Singapore Sports Hub's National Stadium in July.

The London club announced yesterday that their first team will be touring the Republic and Shanghai as part of their preparation for next season's English Premier League, which kicks off in August.

Spurs are set to take part in the International Champions Cup here, with Manchester United believed to be among three other participants.

The London club will be returning to Singapore for the first time since 1995 when they played against the Singapore national team at the old National Stadium.

The club said in a statement: "We are delighted to announce that the Tottenham Hotspur first-team squad will travel to Singapore and Shanghai as part of their pre-season tour in July in preparation for the 2019/20 season."