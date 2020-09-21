Tottenham's four-goal hero Son praises Kane for all the assists

Harry Kane has been Tottenham Hotspur's leading marksman for the last six seasons but, after becoming the first Englishman to make four assists in one English Premier League match at Southampton yesterday, the England captain showed there is more to his game than goals.

With Gareth Bale signed to provide further competition for places in the forwards' department at Spurs, the current strike force made a real statement in the 5-2 win at St Mary's.

Son Heung-min will grab the headlines for his four-goal haul and a first EPL hat-trick, but the quality of the service also deserves high praise.

Each Kane assist was impressive in its own right, with the final pass for Son's fourth the pick of the bunch as he clipped a curling cross into Son's path on the run without even looking.

"Four amazing assists from Harry, he deserves the Man of the Match award," Son said.

Kane, who scored the fifth goal, felt that the pacy Son was certain to exploit the Saints' risky high defensive line.

"We knew there was going to be space behind and we were talking about Sonny getting in there if I dropped deeper," he said.

"For one of the passes, I didn't look, I just knew he would be running behind. That's the connection we've been building... I'm proud of him for his first hat-trick."