Tottenham's League Cup game in doubt due to Covid-19 cases at Leyton

Tottenham Hotspur's League Cup match against Leyton Orient tomorrow morning (Singapore time) has been thrown into doubt, after a number of Leyton first-team players tested positive for Covid-19.

The League Two club made the announcement yesterday, saying: "We have informed the EFL (English Football League) and Tottenham, and will make a further announcement regarding Tuesday's match shortly."

CLOSED

The Breyer Group Stadium, which is due to host Jose Mourinho's men in the third round of the League Cup, and training ground facilities will be closed until further notice.

The EFL said they were waiting for the outcome of the discussions between the club and Public Health England before taking any action.

"(Discussions) will determine what, if any, action is required outside of adhering to current protocols and guidance," the EFL said in a statement.

If the League Cup match were moved or forfeited, it would give much-needed respite to Spurs, who thrashed Southampton 5-2 in an English Premier League game last Sunday.

Mourinho's men also face KF Shkendija of North Macedonia in the third qualifying round of the Europa League on Friday morning, before hosting Newcastle United in the EPL on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mourinho said in a separate interview that recent signing Gareth Bale could make an earlier recovery from injury as his " motivation is high".