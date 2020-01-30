Tottenham's new signing Steven Bergwijn: Dream come true for me

Tottenham Hotspur's new signing Steven Bergwijn described it as a "dream come true" after joining the London side from PSV Eindhoven yesterday.

The 22-year-old Dutch forward, who was said to cost the club £25.6 million (S$45.2m) plus add-ons, penned a deal that will run until 2025.

"This is certainly a dream come true. It also feels like the right time to take this step," Bergwijn, who has nine caps for Holland, told Dutch publication De Telegraaf.

"I have always looked up to a top coach like (Jose) Mourinho. And now I'm going to play for him. I come here to win prizes.

"The club have already shown last year, in the Champions League, that they can compete. I hope I can show people quickly that I can be important.

"It's great to be here. Just look at the facilities... When I play Fifa on the PlayStation, I almost always choose a team from the EPL. I look forward to playing in that great atmosphere."

Bergwijn, who scored five goals in 16 Eredivisie appearances for PSV this season, could make his EPL debut on Monday morning (Singapore time) when Spurs host Manchester City.

Former Spurs star Rafael van der Vaart has backed his compatriot to succeed in the EPL.

"Bergwijn will certainly be a great signing... his speed, technique and strength will add something to the Spurs game," van der Vaart tweeted.

With Christian Eriksen sealing a move to Inter Milan on Tuesday and Harry Kane out for a few months, Spurs manager Mourinho had been keen to bolster his squad during the January transfer window.

Bergwijn was Spurs' second signing this month, with Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes joining on loan from Benfica.

Argentinian midfielder Giovani Lo Celso also finalised a permanent move from Real Betis for £27m after an impressive six-month loan spell.