Tottenham's stars Son Heung Min and Harry Kane leave fans in a frenzy

As the bus ferrying Tottenham Hotspur's stars turned into the Mandarin Oriental hotel yesterday morning, football fan Lim Bing Han shrieked.

"I can't believe it. My hands are shaking!" he said, adding that his heart was beating fast.

The student, 17, a die-hard fan of Spurs forward Son Heung Min, had been waiting along with about 25 others for almost two hours.

Bing Han woke up at 6am, like he normally would for school, but headed to the hotel to catch the squad, who had arrived after a 13-hour flight from London.

He said: "I'm speechless. I feel like crying... It feels like a dream come true because I've always wanted to see them."

Spurs will face Juventus in an International Champions Cup match on Sunday. The other game is between Manchester United and Inter Milan tomorrow.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino was first to reach the hotel in a shuttle van with a few staff members. The players then followed suit in a large burgundy bus that had the words "Spurs in Singapore 2019" on it.

Brazilian forward Lucas Moura obliged fans, spending almost two minutes snapping pictures and signing autographs for them.

England captain Harry Kane and Son then joined in, with luggage in tow, while the other players headed straight to the hotel.

Bing Han was unable to get his idol's autograph, but was so shocked to catch him in person that he was still shaking five minutes after.

"I get mesmerised by him and also by the way he plays. I'll also try to catch him at the exclusive meet and greet on Saturday."

National University of Singapore student Vidurraa Nedumaran, 23, also felt jittery when he took a photo with Kane.