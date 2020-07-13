Football

Trezeguet double offers Aston Villa a lifeline

Trezeguet. PHOTO: EPA
Jul 13, 2020 06:00 am

Aston Villa revived their hopes of avoiding relegation from the English Premier League as two goals by 25-year-old Egyptian attacker Trezeguet gave them a 2-0 home win over Crystal Palace yesterday.

Villa's first win since the EPL's restart helped them improve their tally to 30 points from 35 games but they are still four points adrift of safety, while Palace stayed 14th on 42 points after a fifth successive defeat. - REUTERS

