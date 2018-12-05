Trippier back in contention
Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a boost ahead of their home match against Southampton tomorrow morning (Singapore time).
Right-back Kieran Trippier has returned to training and is available for selection, after a groin injury ruled him out of Spurs' last three matches.
However, centre-back Jan Vertonghen will miss the match due to a one-game suspension following his red card during Sunday's 4-2 loss to Arsenal.
Mousa Dembele, Erik Lamela, Davinson Sanchez and Victor Wanyama are still recovering from injuries.
Southampton will be led by first-team coach Kelvin Davis this match, after the sacking of Mark Hughes on Monday.
Sky Sports reported that the Saints have agreed a 2½-year deal with former RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl to be their next coach. The Austrian is expected to arrive in the UK within the next 48 hours.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now