Trippier back in contention

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a boost ahead of their home match against Southampton tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Right-back Kieran Trippier has returned to training and is available for selection, after a groin injury ruled him out of Spurs' last three matches.

However, centre-back Jan Vertonghen will miss the match due to a one-game suspension following his red card during Sunday's 4-2 loss to Arsenal.

Mousa Dembele, Erik Lamela, Davinson Sanchez and Victor Wanyama are still recovering from injuries.

Southampton will be led by first-team coach Kelvin Davis this match, after the sacking of Mark Hughes on Monday.

Sky Sports reported that the Saints have agreed a 2½-year deal with former RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl to be their next coach. The Austrian is expected to arrive in the UK within the next 48 hours.