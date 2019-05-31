Triumph, not redemption, is what drives Georginio Wijnaldum

Motivation comes in various forms for different players.

For some of Liverpool's stars, their showdown with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday morning (Singapore time) is about redemption, after losing last year's Champions League final.

For others like Georginio Wijnaldum, however, it's more about seeking a happy ending to an exciting 2018/19 chapter.

Wijnaldum told The New Paper in an exclusive interview that he is fuelled by putting the icing on a highly creditable season - where Liverpool finished just one point behind champions Manchester City - more than banishing the memories of last year's 3-1 final defeat by Real Madrid in Kiev.

The Dutch midfielder said: "Of course, you want to win it always but now more because we had such a good season.

"And when you look back at this season, you want to say that you won something.

"It's not because we lost last year, but more about this season."

Reserve goalkeeper Simon Mignolet insists that the Kiev debacle is not on their minds every day.

"The only thing is we can use the experience of being there and what happened to our advantage," the Belgian told TNP.

"But I don't think we'll take the last year (in Madrid) with us .

"It is not sitting on our shoulder every single day. It's more now going into the final that last year can be a positive for us."

Having played in last year's final, five-time European champions Liverpool appear to hold a slight edge over Mauricio Pochettino's side, who are making their first appearance in the finale of Europe's premier club competition.

But try telling that to the Anfield dressing room.

"There will never be one (favourite) when you play a Champions League final. It doesn't work like that," Mignolet insisted.

"In the final, you just have to face not only the opponents, but also yourself.

"You have to make sure you are at the best of your game.

"And because of the stage, and everything that's happening, that can sometimes be a lot more difficult than facing the opponent.

"Actually, the worst enemy can be ourselves in this final, and that's what we have to be prepared for.

"The fact that we played the final last year, we should be better prepared for this year. We are confident in that way.

"But it doesn't mean that we are the favourites or that we're going to win the Champions League." - RICHARD BUXTON