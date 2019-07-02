Trophies justify Chelsea’s managerial merry-go-round: Claude Makelele

Chelsea have chalked up a reputation for instability with their regular chopping and changing of managers, but Frenchmen Claude Makelele and Florent Malouda believe what matters most is that their former club keep adding to the trophy cabinet.

On the constant changes, Makelele, 46, who was in Johor for an all-star charity match on Sunday, said: "This is football. It is not just Chelsea.

"It has happened with other clubs, like Manchester United and Liverpool.

"But Chelsea are always a big team. They still win trophies, that is more important."

Malouda, 39, agreed, adding: "When you look at Chelsea's season, they won a trophy. History is all about trophies, not about whether you play well or not.

"It is about how many trophies you carry when you finish your career."

MANAGERIAL CHANGES

Since 1996, Arsenal have changed managers only twice, and in that time, Chelsea have had more than 10 bosses, including Ruud Gullit, Gianluca Vialli, Claudio Ranieri, Jose Mourinho (twice), Avram Grant, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Guus Hiddink (twice), Carlo Ancelotti, Andre Villas-Boas, Roberto di Matteo, Rafael Benitez, Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri.

A new name is poised to join that list, with Blues legend and Derby County boss Frank Lampard favourite to take over the hot seat.

Makelele has also been linked with a spot on Lampard's backroom staff at Chelsea.

When asked about the rumours, the former Real Madrid galactico remained coy. He said: "I don't want to talk about the job today.

"My ambition is always the same, to stay in football and give all my experience to every project I am going to.

"There are opportunities for me to work in football and I will look at it when I am back in Europe." - DEEPANRAJ GANESAN