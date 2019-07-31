Trouble brewing at Peter Lim’s Valencia

Valencia players celebrate after winning last season's Copa del Rey, beating Barcelona 2-1. Their previous success was in 2008, when they defeated Getafe 3-1 in the final.

Valencia may have only recently won their first piece of silverware in over 10 years with last season's Copa del Rey triumph, but already the wheels are starting to fall off.

Spanish daily Marca reported on Monday that Valencia general director and transfer guru Mateu Alemany is considering leaving the club due to differences with Singaporean billionaire owner Peter Lim.

Lim is said to have interfered in sporting matters and this has led to a professional fallout between them, with Alemany considering his position untenable.

Reports from Spain have said that the disagreement had stemmed from differences over transfer dealings.

David Cartlidge, the editor of ESPN UK, said on Twitter that Lim and Alemany have been "at each other's throats for some time" as Lim "wanted more power over transfers".

Lim's close relationship with super agent Jorge Mendes has also cropped up as one of the underlying issues.

Spanish reports claimed that Lim had wanted to bring in Mendes' players instead of those that Alemany had shortlisted.

Manchester City centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, Lille attacker Rafael Leao and Brazilian defender Felipe, who has since joined Atletico Madrid, are all clients of Mendes that Alemany had rejected.

According to Marca, the differences were the reason for the a meeting on July 19 in Singapore, attended by Lim, Alemany and president Anil Murthy.

Valencia coach Marcelino Garcia Toral was also present for the meeting.

The club have, however, already made important signings this summer, such as goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen from Barcelona and striker Maxi Gomez from Celta Vigo.

The crisis has also threatened to affect things closer to the pitch, with coach Marcelino also considering his own future if Alemany were to depart.

The pair boast a good relationship as Alemany was behind Marcelino's appointment in 2017 and stuck by the coach last the season when the club was languishing in the bottom half of La Liga.

Valencia, however recovered from their dismal start and finished fourth, qualifying for the Champions League.

On Monday, Alemany held meetings with president Murthy and spoke to Spanish media from his car as he left Los Che's headquarters.

Valencia's supporters want the general director to stay on, and he discussed his future with the club.

Alemany said: "We're talking. I've always seen myself here, and have wanted to be at Valencia.

"It is positive that there is dialogue and to talk about things and to find solutions for the problems (that have emerged), but they will have to be resolved.

"They think the same as me and we're going to look for what is best for the club and, as such, we have to look for things we both agree on."

The New Paper reached out to Valencia for comment yesterday but did not get a response at press time.