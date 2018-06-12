Troussier fears early exit for Samurai Blue

Crisis-hit Japan would struggle to avoid an early World Cup exit even under Jose Mourinho - that's the stinging assessment of former coach Philippe Troussier.

The Samurai Blue controversially axed Vahid Halilhodzic in April and replaced him with former Japan Football Association (JFA) technical director Akira Nishino - a high-risk move that had a feel of Russian roulette about it.

But Troussier told AFP that a Japan side bereft of confidence had "no chance" of emerging from a group comprising Colombia, Senegal and Poland.

"Even if they play with Mourinho or Arsene Wenger, it would be so difficult for Japan to get to the last 16," said the Frenchman, who steered the former Asian champions to the second round as co-hosts of the 2002 World Cup.

"If Poland were the first match, it would be different. But the fact that Colombia are the first match and Senegal the second - on paper at least they have no chance, no chance."

Nishino has long coveted the Japan job, but could quickly find it a poisoned chalice after 2-0 defeats by Ghana and Switzerland in his first two games in charge.

"I was so surprised about the decision (to sack Halilhodzic)," said Troussier.

"But, for a long time, the JFA was not happy and decided maybe it was better to take the decision before the World Cup and not wait for the first game to hit the wall."

Nishino, 63, flagged his intentions by turning to Japan's old guard, in particular talismanic forward Keisuke Honda and playmaker Shinji Kagawa - two players thought to have been at loggerheads with Halilhodzic.

But it has proved to be a baptism of fire for Nishino since Halilhodzic's dismissal plunged Japan's preparations into chaos before their sixth successive World Cup appearance.

Leicester forward Shinji Okazaki has also returned from injury, but Japan offered little against Ghana and Switzerland, after which Honda warned of a "sense of crisis".

Troussier warned that the JFA's decision to switch coaches could backfire.

"They face strong pressure because now they have to get to the last 16," said the former Burkina Faso and South Africa coach. If they don't, it will be a failure for the JFA."