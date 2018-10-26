Tuchel admits PSG's shortcomings after draw

Despite having an all-star attack comprising Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain needed an injury-time equaliser by Angel Di Maria to force a 2-2 draw with Napoli in the Champions League yesterday morning (Singapore time).

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel accepted that his side have to improve in Europe.

They had looked beaten until Di Maria curled home in the third minute of time added on, salvaging a point from a game in which they had been second-best for long spells.

Before that, it looked as though goals from Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens, either side of a Mario Rui own goal, would give Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli the victory in the French capital.

Instead, the biggest beneficiaries of this result are Liverpool, who moved to the top of Group C after easing to a 4-0 win over Red Star Belgrade.

PSG are third, a point behind Napoli with a trip to Italy up next before Liverpool visit Paris next month. That means there is a real risk that a club with ambitions of winning the Champions League could be sent packing in the group stage.

"We can improve, we can't make errors because the opposition are very strong," said Tuchel, who has been showered with praise with his side winning all 10 of their games in Ligue 1, a record-breaking start to a French season.

"I have lots of respect for the teams in this group. I knew before it would be really complicated and, in my opinion, we are not the favourites.

"This group is really difficult and we can't be surprised."

It was an accomplished away performance from Napoli, but PSG's front trio of Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani toiled for much of the match, which was a world away from the strolls they so often enjoy domestically.

"It is always complicated against an Italian team because of the culture they have," said Tuchel.

"We are not an Italian side, we are not Atletico Madrid, we are PSG and we have another style.

"They have been together for years and we have been together for just 11 weeks, but we must improve, that is clear."