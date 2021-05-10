Tuchel almost becoming Man City's nemesis: Redknapp

Chelsea won their second consecutive match against Manchester City yesterday morning (Singapore time), prompting former England midfielder Jamie Redknapp to say Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is "almost becoming a nemesis" to the Citizens.

The sides will meet for the fourth time this season in the Champions League final on May 29.

At the Etihad Stadium yesterday, City had just taken a 1-0 lead via Raheem Sterling in the 44th minute when they were awarded a chance to make it 2-0 at the break after a penalty was awarded for Billy Gilmour's challenge on Gabriel Jesus in the box.

Sergio Aguero, City's all-time top scorer who is leaving the club at the end of this season, stepped up, but his "Panenka" penalty was telegraphed by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Hakim Ziyech equalised for Chelsea in the 63rd minute before Marcos Alonso completed their comeback with an injury-time winner.

The victory follows the Blues' 1-0 FA Cup semi-final triumph over City last month. Before that, Tuchel had not won any of his previous five meetings with Pep Guardiola, losing four clashes, three of which saw his side concede at least four goals.

Ex-Liverpool man Redknapp said on Sky Sports: "Tuchel will be delighted.

"To some extent, he's almost becoming a nemesis to Manchester City, with two wins against them. I know there were a lot of changes, but City will not want that feeling of losing."

Former City and England defender Micah Richards agreed, saying Chelsea have given themselves a "psychological boost" ahead of the Champions League final.

He said on Sky Sports: "Pep has kept his cards closest to his chest by not playing his strongest side.

"But confidence wise, it would have been nice to get over the line.

"If you are going to lose, today's the day, but you can't make those mistakes in the final."

Tuchel admitted the win had given his side a confidence boost, but noted it would have little bearing on May 29.

He said: "The win gives us confidence but, as I have said before, this result will not change the final...

"You need to be well prepared, we will have some changes again, they will have some changes again, but we will arrive with the knowledge we are capable of beating City."