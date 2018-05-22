Tuchel to centre PSG on Neymar

Thomas Tuchel, who last week signed a two-year deal to replace Unai Emery as coach of French football club Paris St Germain, wants to build his team around his Brazilian star Neymar.

"I met Neymar last Sunday. It was an important meeting. He's an artist, one of the best players in the world, a key player to help us win our matches," Tuchel said.

"If we find a way to build a structure around him, so he can show all his talent on the pitch, I think we have a key player to win our games."