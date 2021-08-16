Tuchel: Chelsea are fourth favourites for title

Chelsea are widely tipped as the team most likely to challenge champions Manchester City for this season's English Premier League title, but manager Thomas Tuchel has ruled the London club out of the race, saying they first need to close in on their rivals.

European champions Chelsea, who added the Uefa Super Cup to their collection last week, got their EPL season off to a flying start with a 3-0 home win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, even without new signing Romelu Lukaku.

First-half goals from Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic gave them a comfortable lead before homegrown defender Trevoh Chalobah, 22, rounded off a dream EPL debut with his side's third goal.

Tuchel, who took over Chelsea midway through last season and led them to a top-four finish, said his team are "fourth favourites" to win the league and must hunt down Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool - last season's top three.

"To be totally honest, I see us as the No. 4, that cannot be the favourite in the next year," he told reporters after Saturday's win over Patrick Vieira's side.

"This is the Premier League, a tough competition. It's on us, we are in this role and in the role of the hunters, we have to close the gap to Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

"This was a very good first step, but that's the reality and we are not shy to say this out loud that we try to be the best in any competition we play, but the reality is we come from fourth place and have three teams to close the gap to."