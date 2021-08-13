Tuchel hails goalkeeper switch as Chelsea win Uefa Super Cup

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel paid tribute to a goalkeeper switch which helped them beat Villarreal on penalties to win the Uefa Super Cup yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who replaced first-choice custodian Edouard Mendy at the end of extra-time, made two saves as the Champions League winners pipped the Europa League holders 6-5 in the shoot-out. The match had ended 1-1 in extra-time at Belfast's Windsor Park Stadium.

Kepa saved first from Aissa Mandi at 1-1, after Chelsea's Kai Havertz had missed. He then made the winning stop at 6-5, thwarting Villarreal captain Raul Albiol's effort.

Mendy was one of the first to congratulate his teammate, with Chelsea lifting the trophy for a second time.

"It was certainly not spontaneous," Tuchel said of the goalkeeper switch. "We had some statistics, we were well-prepared. Kepa (has) the best percentage in saving penalties.

"The analysing guys, the goalkeeper coaches showed me the data and then we spoke with the players that this can happen.

"And since then they know and it's fantastic how Edu accepts it."

Mendy told BT Sport he had no hard feelings, saying: "Of course I'm happy because we won."

Hakim Ziyech had put Chelsea ahead in the 27th minute, but had to be replaced by Christian Pulisic before half-time following a collision with Juan Foyth.

Villarreal equalised through Gerard Moreno in the 73rd minute.