Tuchel: Klopp’s complaints a diversionary tactic

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel suggested that his Liverpool counterpart Juergen Klopp's complaints about "unsportsmanlike" behaviour by the French side's players was a diversionary tactic.

Klopp, together with left-back Andrew Robertson and former Liverpool players Jamie Carragher and John Arne Riise, hit out at perceived play-acting by PSG players during their 2-1 Champions League Group C win at Parc des Princes yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Said Tuchel on his compatriot's complaints: "I did not feel it was such a big issue.

"We have five minutes overtime, we suffered a lot of fouls - you don't have to do fouls.

"I don't even want to talk about it because for me it is not a subject.

"When I lose big games I am angry and I talk about stuff just to bring attention away from the result.

"I do this also but it's not my issue.

"You'll have to ask Juergen for that and I heard he has his opinion to that and that's fine.

"I'm talking about the game."

PSG's win catapulted them above Liverpool to second place in Group C, one point adrift of leaders Napoli.