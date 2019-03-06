Tuchel: Not easy to handle Mbappe as he has a big personality

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has compared Kylian Mbappe to the retired Brazil striker Ronaldo, adding that the 20-year-old Frenchman is on his way to becoming the best striker in the world.

In an interview with BT Sport's Rio Ferdinand, Tuchel admitted that it's not easy to handle the wunderkind, who possesses a "big personality" because of his desire for excellence.

But Tuchel added that it is also because of his character that will see him become the best in the world.

Said Tuchel: "The guy is hungry and he has a big personality at 20 years old, really big.

"So this is not always easy because the big personalities don't always take the easy way. He's challenging me as a coach for sure and, at the same time, he's a super nice guy.

"For me, it is necessary that he has this kind of personality.

"To challenge me, to challenge everybody around him because he has the hunger to be a really special player in history."

Tuchel avoided comparing Mbappe with Lionel Messi and, instead, believes that the youngster reminds him of Ronaldo, who had also announced his arrival to the world as a teenage striker blessed with lightning pace and deadly finishing.

"For me, he is a striker," continued Tuchel.

"He is not a Messi. He can be the best striker in the world and he's on his way there. Ronaldo is a good example."

In the absence of the injured Neymar and Edinson Cavani, Mbappe has shouldered most of the goalscoring burden. Last Saturday, he scored twice in a 2-1 comeback win at Caen.

Not surprisingly, many pundits have already tipped Mbappe to win the Ballon d'Or soon.

Former PSG striker Pauleta is one of them, telling L'Equipe: "(Mbappe) is a player who can make a difference at any time, he has reached a very high level and has already won a lot when still at the beginning of his career. He can reach the level of Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo and win several Ballons d'Or."