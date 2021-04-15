Tuchel pleased with fight that Chelsea showed against Porto

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel acknowledged his side's 1-0 defeat by Porto yesterday morning (Singapore time) might not have been a spectacle for neutrals, but he revelled in their willingness to scrap as they reached the Champions League semi-finals 2-1 on aggregate.

The Blues had a 2-0 lead from the first leg and spent most of the reverse tie cancelling out Porto, who finally managed to score three minutes into added time with a tremendous overhead kick from Mehdi Taremi.

"We accepted what was needed was a tough, tough fight. Maybe on the television it was not so nice to watch but on the sidelines it was a very intense game, a very fast game," Tuchel told BT Sport.

"It was a pleasure to watch the fight and be on the sideline with them to see them through."