Tuchel tells Chelsea to forget about away-goal advantage

Chelsea hold an away-goal advantage ahead of their Champions League semi-final, second leg against Real Madrid, but Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has challenged his side to forget about the result.

Last week's 1-1 draw in Madrid has given the London side an edge, but Tuchel said they will be going for a win in the return leg tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

He said yesterday: "The challenge is to forget the result... I don't know any other way to prepare the match, to go out, to be our best. If we are at our best, it is a no-brainer to go for a win. This club is about winning."

Christian Pulisic's opener was cancelled out by a fine effort from Karim Benzema at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium last week. Ahead of the second leg at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel's mind was on another veteran - Real captain Sergio Ramos.

The 35-year-old centre-back is available for selection again after being out for more than a month due to a calf injury, and Tuchel expects him to start.

The German tactician told the club website earlier that, with attacking midfielder Kai Havertz being deployed often as a false No. 9 recently, he had a plan to frustrate Ramos.

"If we play with no striker at all and Ramos has nothing to fight, then that can also be a solution," he said.

Yesterday, Tuchel said he will decide on his line-up only after the last training session, which could mean another chance for the misfiring Timo Werner.

"I believe that Timo absolutely wants to score more, we all have to accept sometimes strikers miss chances. This is part of the game," said Tuchel.

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is still plagued by a muscle issue, but defender Antonio Ruediger, who suffered a facial injury in Madrid, is back. He will don a protective mask if he plays.

Real look set to miss Raphael Varane due to a thigh injury. Fellow defenders Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are also out, but left-back Ferland Mendy completed full training on Monday, along with Ramos.