Football

Tunisia break fast in unusual way

Jun 07, 2018 06:00 am

Players for World Cup-bound Tunisia broke their Ramadan fast during two warm-up matches after the goalkeeper feigned injury, coach Nabil Maaloul told AFP on Tuesday.

Maaloul told shot-stopper Mouez Hassen to go down "injured" as the sun went down, with Fifa rules specifying that any injury to a goalkeeper necessitates a stop to the game.

As Hassen was being treated, the rest of the players ran to the sidelines to break the sunrise-to-sundown fast with a few dates and some refreshing water.

"I had it all planned," Maaloul told AFP. "A great deal of my players are fasting for Ramadan."

Win a World Cup jersey with TNP!
Football

Win a World Cup jersey with TNP!

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football