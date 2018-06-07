Tunisia break fast in unusual way
Players for World Cup-bound Tunisia broke their Ramadan fast during two warm-up matches after the goalkeeper feigned injury, coach Nabil Maaloul told AFP on Tuesday.
Maaloul told shot-stopper Mouez Hassen to go down "injured" as the sun went down, with Fifa rules specifying that any injury to a goalkeeper necessitates a stop to the game.
As Hassen was being treated, the rest of the players ran to the sidelines to break the sunrise-to-sundown fast with a few dates and some refreshing water.
"I had it all planned," Maaloul told AFP. "A great deal of my players are fasting for Ramadan."
