Tunisia break fast in unusual way

Players for World Cup-bound Tunisia broke their Ramadan fast during two warm-up matches after the goalkeeper feigned injury, coach Nabil Maaloul told AFP on Tuesday.

Maaloul told shot-stopper Mouez Hassen to go down "injured" as the sun went down, with Fifa rules specifying that any injury to a goalkeeper necessitates a stop to the game.

As Hassen was being treated, the rest of the players ran to the sidelines to break the sunrise-to-sundown fast with a few dates and some refreshing water.

"I had it all planned," Maaloul told AFP. "A great deal of my players are fasting for Ramadan."