Tunisia in for a tough time

Coach: Nabil Maaloul

Coach: Nabil Maaloul

Star players: Aymen Mathlouthi, Bassem Srarfi, Wahbi Khazri

Best World Cup result: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006)

Performance at last World Cup: Did not qualify

The Eagles of Carthage will be flying into a great unknown this summer.

A fortuitous qualifying campaign saw Tunisia book their first World Cup appearance in 12 years, but the problems have only begun to manifest for Nabil Maaloul's side.

Injury to Al Duhail forward Youssef Msakni has denied Tunisia their main attacking threat in Russia, leaving a team that do not gravitate around any star players needing to shoulder the goal burden.

Attacking midfielder Wahbi Khazri, who was on loan at Rennes from Sunderland last season, is among the options to supplement the shortfall, having found redemption back in Ligue 1 following a dismal stint in the English Premier League two seasons ago. He scored nine goals in 24 Ligue 1 appearances and his set-piece quality will also be a useful weapon.

A solitary point in each of their previous three World Cup group campaigns coupled with a group containing overriding favourites in Belgium and England ensure that Tunisia are facing something of a low standard even before their campaign kicks off.