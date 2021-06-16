Turkey banking on ‘home’ support in Baku

Turkey head into tonight's Group A match with Wales hoping that a large presence of their fans in Baku will help them earn three sorely needed points.

The 3-0 defeat by Italy in their opening game has piled the pressure on the Turks, while Wales know they too need a result after drawing with Switzerland, and with Italy in Rome to come in their final group game.

EURO 2020: GROUP A TURKEY WALES

Thousands of Turkish fans are expected to travel to Azerbaijan's capital for the game and Senol Gunes' side are also hoping for backing from the locals in a 30,000 crowd.

That will make for a very different atmosphere compared to what Wales faced for their 1-1 draw with Switzerland in Baku, where just 8,782 fans attended.

Wales' Liverpool defender Neco Williams says even a hostile crowd is better than the past year of playing in empty arenas.

"Having fans back in the stadium gets you more motivated. If it's going to be like an away game, that's going to motivate us, to make sure we get the win in front of their fans," he said.

Gunes will have plenty to ponder after a meek performance in the opening night loss to the Italians, when Turkey failed to make any real impact on the match.

Turkey's negative approach has led to criticism at home.

Former Turkey international Abdullah Ercan said the lesson is that Gunes must let his team play their natural style.

"This match showed us that we have to show our own football no matter who the opponent is. Our team does not have a squad structure that can defend and play transition games," he told Fanatik newspaper.