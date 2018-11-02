Two cities keen to host 2021 final
Munich and St Petersburg are the candidates to host the 2021 Champions League final, European football body Uefa said yesterday.
Uefa said the Russian and German federations had sent declarations of interest in hosting the match by last Friday's deadline and were the only ones to do so.
They will need to deliver formal bids by Feb 15. Uefa will choose the hosts in May or June.
This season's final will be held at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano, with Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium hosting the 2020 edition. - REUTERS
