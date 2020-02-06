Two men threatened to "kill" Mesut Oezil when they confronted the Arsenal midfielder's security guards, a London court heard yesterday.

The alleged incident happened outside Oezil's north London home last August, just weeks after the former World Cup winner was targeted by moped attackers while driving in the area.

Security guard Kemil Sezer told the court that he and a colleague had been protecting Oezil, who was inside the house at the time, for several weeks.

Salaman Ekinci and Ferhat Ercun deny behaving in a threatening or abusive manner outside the house.

Sezer told the court he first saw two men on the evening of Aug 8 last year, before they returned around three hours later when it was dark.

Sezer said the men told him: "We're going to come back in five minutes and if security don't go from here, we're going to kill Mesut Oezil and kill you."